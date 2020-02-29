Sometimes, you just need to step back. The political conversations I hear these days are strikingly negative, and there’s a lot of discouragement out there. I’ve done my share of carping, too. But at times like these, I find it helpful to look for the positives, as a reminder not to lose sight of the benefits we all share as Americans.
For one thing, in the great game of world politics, I’m pleased to be able to identify with the United States. We have an economy that remains the envy of the world, and our overall performance — both political and economic — holds up well against our chief global rivals, Russia and China. Quite remarkably for a superpower, we have friends, allies, and partners whose ties are voluntary, based on shared ideals and values.
