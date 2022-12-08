The Pendulum Theory is based on Newton’s First Law of Motion, which states that a body at rest tends to stay at rest, and a body in motion tends to stay in motion with the same speed, and in the same direction, unless acted upon by an unbalanced force.
The 35th Legislature of the Virgin Islands is beginning to take shape, and it may just be considered such a force in changing the trajectory of the territory’s path forward — if balanced.
Currently, the territory has more dollars in its coffers than it has ever had, a Democratic Party is now in power as far as local legislative and executive branches, at the federal level, the White House. Still inflation is at an all-time high. Has politics succeeded in systematically maligning one’s sense of accountability?
It’s our hope that these group of legislators and leaders will lead, otherwise they will be held accountable by the electorate that chose them to lead.
Take St. Croix, for example, the district has the power to legislatively effectuate change with Senate president Novelle E. Francis Jr., and its majority leader, Kenneth Gittens, both Democrats and Crucians. Will they use their power to help advance the territory? The advancements will come by way of innovative, forward thinking leadership capable of producing economically -shaping legislation in education, healthcare and infrastructure to include services for the elephant in the room WAPA.
While it’s a known fact that expediency often describes the actions of political figures, strong and impassioned leadership should never be unhindered by the effects of difficult decision-making, lack of follow-through, lack of capacity and or ambiguity. Rather, it should be cemented by vision, critical and forward thinking. Further it should be cemented by innovation and change for the advancement as well as diversification of the economy for the greater good of the community via quality of life enhancements.
There is an aphorism that states “he who hesitates is lost.” While some might agree, I’d like to think such a theory derives from heavy reliance on externalities that have uprooted a sense of independence and resilience — irrespective of any political dispensation. We live in a democracy, as such we must work toward and hold those responsible to a standard of expectation. This will ensure that government polices — and our efforts toward tackling the now endemic issues affecting us as people — are working for, or are implemented where necessary and are in the best interest of WE the people.
I challenge the 35th Legislature to be the unbalanced force described in Newton’s law of motion and his Pendulum Theory, by challenging the status quo.
— Jelani Ritter, St. Croix