In his January State of the Territory speech, Governor Bryan revealed that the territory would receive $12 Billion from Uncle Sam for hurricane and pandemic relief. During his campaign last year, and in a press release as recently as this week, Bryan continued to crow about how he’s “stabilized our government’s finances.”

Yet here he finds himself, with hat in hand, calling a Special Session of the Senate with an urgent request for a $150 Million line of credit for, among other projects, another WAPA bailout.