In his January State of the Territory speech, Governor Bryan revealed that the territory would receive $12 Billion from Uncle Sam for hurricane and pandemic relief. During his campaign last year, and in a press release as recently as this week, Bryan continued to crow about how he’s “stabilized our government’s finances.”
Yet here he finds himself, with hat in hand, calling a Special Session of the Senate with an urgent request for a $150 Million line of credit for, among other projects, another WAPA bailout.
The 12 Senators who voted unanimously last week to delay action on Bryan’s request are to be commended for not “rubber stamping” Bryan’s request and for demanding more information from administration officials.
The urgency of Bryan’s request and the comparatively small amount involved raises at least two important questions:
With $12 Billion in federal aid paying for a multitude of projects otherwise requiring local funds, why is there even a need, let alone urgency, for such a line of credit?
In view of Bryan’s claim of having ”stabilized our government’s finances,” presumably because of the influx of $12 Billion from Uncle Sam, why does he have as little as 4 days’ worth of cash on hand?
Senators deserve answers to these and any additional questions they may have before adding more debt to the burden already being borne by taxpaying Virgin Islanders.