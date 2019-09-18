What has become of the natural equity of St. Croix? I have observed, over the last two years, the wanton destruction and removal of many of St. Croix’s mahogany trees that had bordered the main roads, specifically Queen Mary Highway (Centerline Road).
Our government departments — the Water and Power Authority and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources — with the assistance of local companies, were probably involved. I am not going to get into the “why” and “how” questions of this debacle, but where did all that high-quality mahogany wood go?
Commented