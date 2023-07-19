Dear Editor,
This is an open letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Where are you? With all the injustices happening in the Virgin Islands and policy appearing not to be followed, where are you? Are you aware of the division between the haves and haves nots that the agency created?
You purchased these islands in 1917, becoming sole owner and manager of these lands. We are in crisis. The division created by the planned swap of Whistling Cay is the icing on the cake — with all other nightmares happening here.
Epstein Island, formerly known as Little St. James, was sold and I don’t understand how he obtained it in the first place. In a recent court argument, the DOI presented an adjudication to prove that the agency believed they owned certain holdings. Little St. James, among other pieces of land holdings, was part of the document. If “Creque” transferred Little St. James to you, when did it leave your control?
I am asking the Department of Interior to consider other alternatives to this land swap issue, because they exist. Can we take a second look and evaluate the options and solutions?
DOI, you are the controlling arm, and I am requesting your intervention on this matter.
Author Heather McGhee in “The Sum of Us” says it best: “Have people fighting against each other and we all lose.” All of us lose. The ball is in your court.
School? Yes. No to Whistling Cay.
— Lorelei Monsanto, St. John