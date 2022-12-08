I’m not quite sure what excuse would be used this time as to why the price of gas in the Virgin Islands remains so high. The average price of regular gas in California is $4.77, the cheapest on the mainland is Oklahoma at $2.96, as per Triple AAA. In the St. Thomas-St. John District, for regular gas, the average is higher than California by 10 cents, and Oklahoma by $2.00!
As of the week of Nov. 28, the price of regular gas being shipped in the V.I. was $2.74 — this includes the .14 cent tax we pay at the pump where .07 cents is supposed to go to WAPA. So, gas stations on St. Thomas charge an additional $2.10 more than what they are being charged when they “order” fuel. The price of gas tumbled shortly after the election this year. People on the mainland endured the hard times when the price of gas was $5 and $6 per gallon in many states. However, they are now seeing the price at the pumps reflect the cost of fuel today, and equally important, in their pockets.
Our entire economy is tied to fuel, the cost of food, air, ground and sea transportation, goods, health care, etc. And if local fuel vendors are left unchecked and unchallenged, they will string this debt on our necks and smile with us as they see us fueling up while no one in authority does or say anything.
I like what President Biden and several states have implemented or are contemplating – a “gas tax holiday” for the Virgin Islands. Since our regulatory body apparently is not going to address this matter and make those vendors accountable then the V.I. government needs to bring relief to the people via a gas tax holiday. The following states implemented a gas tax this year, Connecticut .25 cents per gallon, Florida .25 per gallon, Georgia 29 cents per gallon, Maryland .36 cents per gallon, New York .8 cents and even Puerto Rico – at 16 cents per gallon. So, are the governments of these states and U.S. territory more concerned about the economic pain of their people? The longer this quagmire of exorbitant gas prices remain I will have no choice but to concur and answer my rhetorical questions, YES!
— Clarence Payne, St. Thomas