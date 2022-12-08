Dear Editor,

I’m not quite sure what excuse would be used this time as to why the price of gas in the Virgin Islands remains so high. The average price of regular gas in California is $4.77, the cheapest on the mainland is Oklahoma at $2.96, as per Triple AAA. In the St. Thomas-St. John District, for regular gas, the average is higher than California by 10 cents, and Oklahoma by $2.00!