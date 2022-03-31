Some say that acknowledging this date, much less making it a holiday, dishonors the enslaved ancestors who were brought here to toil, against their will, to enrich a colonial power, which later gained even more wealth when it sold these islands.
The history of the Virgin Islands goes back far beyond 105 years. Like the chronicles of peoples throughout the world since the beginning of time, it is a story of blood and compassion, tribulation and triumph.
However, the enslaved in the Virgin Islanders were different — and they were extraordinary —because of their unfailing courage and determination to set themselves free. Almost alone among the enslaved peoples of the New World, they succeeded in taking their future into their own hands.
In the states, the president ended slavery, but in the Virgin Islands, it was the people themselves who ended slavery.
Even so, these islands still were a Danish colonial possession. Thus, the people had no say about the islands’ sale and transfer from Denmark to the United States on March 31, 1917. They had no say about who and what their new government would be, but now, 105 years later, we the people choose our government in free and open elections.
Much about our process could be improved, but the dominant, most significant fact is that nobody makes our choices for us. The Virgin Islands is the master of its own destiny.
We could not do that 105 years ago, and the fact that we can do it now is the result of our own ceaseless demand for self-government under the flag of the United States of America, where freedom of choice is the cornerstone of democracy.
In the Virgin Islands 105 years ago, the people had no choice but to follow rules set by others: the Danish government, then the U.S. Navy. Today, we follow a codified system of laws drawn up, enacted and enforced by representatives of our own choosing.
The people in the Virgin Islands 105 years ago distrusted the system of justice because it was imposed via a process in which they had no voice. Today, we have judges appointed by people that Virgin Islanders elected, and our courts adhere to the principles of equal and fair treatment of all people. It should be a matter of great pride to everyone in the Virgin Islands that we now have our own Supreme Court on equal standing with those in all the states.
These are not small feats, and they deserve to be honored and praised. They are the result of Virgin Islands people shaping their destiny and not accepting a future designed and ordered by others.
Nor are they the sum total of Virgin Islands’ achievements — as a people, as a culture, as a government — and we should view this day, March 31, 2022, as a 105-year distance marker on the road to V.I. goals and dreams.
If we’re still on the road, where are we heading? When will be get there?
We seek full federal representation — having a vote in Congress and the right to vote for president.
We seek a more representative local government. Momentum is building for a Constitutional Convention, which could restructure our government and free us from Congressional supervision as we currently are via the Revised Organic Act of 1954.
We seek government that genuinely is of the people, by the people, for the people.
When will we get there? It is up to us, and every year we all become more aware and better informed as we, the people, continually whittle away at the corruption, arrogance and secrecy that allow government abuses to flourish.
For 105 years we have had advantages and resources that only the United States of America can offer, but we also have had the strength that only our Virgin Islands’ history can endow.
It is a strength that can carry us through to any future we chose.