Dear Editor,
You probably know the old saying, “They treat me like a mushroom – keep me in the dark and feed me manure.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dear Editor,
You probably know the old saying, “They treat me like a mushroom – keep me in the dark and feed me manure.”
There are times — such as right now — when that is exactly how I feel trying to understand the financial machinations of the Virgin Islands government.
In the past, I might have tried to navigate the twisted and largely unintelligible reports available from the V.I. government “Transparency” website. That website, however, is currently offline with the rather unhelpful message: “The Transparency site is temporarily down for maintenance.”
In my experience, temporary website maintenance is a matter of hours or days, not weeks and months. The transparency website has been inaccessible for weeks.
Or, if I were looking into ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] spending, in the past I would have gone to the Office of Management and Budget’s ARPA spending report website. Last year it was updated on a weekly basis. If you look today you will be presented with the message: “Last Updated Dec 20, 2022,” so the data is well over a month old.
OK, let’s try looking at the Office of Disaster Recovery — you know, the office responsible for managing the expenditure of around $8 billion dollars in FEMA and HUD hurricane disaster relief funds. But, alas, the report on the ODR website states: “Data updated as of November 30, 2022.”
It appears as if all of the publicly available financial reports ceased to function shortly after the November election. Coincidence? Perhaps. Perhaps not.
Now we hear that the V.I. government has three or four days’ cash on hand, but our Governor tells us “not to be concerned” because it is “not a real number” and he is looking forward to a $50 million bailout from ARPA funds.
OK, so we are in the dark — cannot get an up-to-date financial report, cannot see expenditures from ARPA or General Fund, cannot assess the progress on disaster recovery. That’s step one of managing a mushroom — keep it in the dark.
Step two is to feed it manure — and it surely feels like that is what we’re being fed. We’re told that numbers aren’t real, that libraries will soon open, that hospitals are making great strides, and that WAPA is soon fixed. Really?
We deserve better.
— David Silverman, St John