Pitchforks to the Public Services Commission for allowing the V.I. Water and Power Authority, a public utility, to operate as a private utility.
When one checks the legal differences, one discovers that the reason for a public utility vs. a private one is usually because the population base of the area is not large enough to pay for the power required. The government that needs the utility for the benefit of its citizens pays the difference.
The Mission Statement of WAPA is “to provide reliable consistent power to the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands at the lowest cost possible to its citizens.” It is contrary to Virgin Islands law to demand — via PSC action on rates — that businesses and homes go into debt to pay their utility bills.
While I’m at it, is there a reason that the new WAPA CEO has not immediately re-introduced net metering for all Virgin Islanders? It will reduce the cost to the consumer.
— Archie Ogden, St. Thomas