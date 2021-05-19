Recent testimony by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. before the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources was a reminder of the dire financial state the Virgin Islands finds itself in. This despite hundreds of millions in federal assistance being pumped annually into the territory, plus billions of dollars following the 2017 hurricanes and COVID pandemic.
Testifying remotely earlier this year, Bryan acknowledged that funding from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan would go a long way toward helping the territory recover from COVID-19, yet still had a “big ask” of Uncle Sam.
“We hope that the Biden Administration continues to support us and help us develop comprehensive plans that address resilience,” Bryan said according to a Government House news release.
Bryan testified that “the biggest help and the biggest hinderance to the territories having the ability to be on par with the mainland states has been the federal government,” noting that restrictions between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Housing Urban Development “have created impossible hurdles to rebuilding.”
“They simply have to understand that we cannot wait 10 years to build back,” Bryan testified. “A quick fix to help us with our financial obligations would be for this body to back the full debt of the territories. This would give us the ability to borrow money at the 1 percent rate that is being issued today and would free up millions of dollars of capital that we not pay in interest.”
Yes, the Governor asked that the V.I. debt essentially be wiped clean. Whether his request, like other V.I. governors before him, will result in a federal bailout is questionable given the territory’s record managing federal funds. And, while purely coincidental, Bryan’s testimony came just before the 104th anniversary of Transfer Day. That fact was not lost on him as he sought to assure the committee that his administration was prepared to do the work it will take to ensure that the next century would be better, with improved infrastructure, for Virgin Islanders.
One need only look at the territory’s hospitals, schools and the sole utility company — all in desperate need of basic upgrades — as to how that’s been going, despite the revenues pouring in from the federal government. Furthermore, V.I. Inspector General audits have repeatedly laid out blatant mismanagement of funds to the point that then V.I. Delegate to Congress Donna Christensen sponsored legislation in Congress to establish a chief financial officer for the Virgin Islands.
In 2013, House Resolution 85 passed with “unanimous consent” in the same committee before which Bryan recently testified. This legislation would have required the V.I. governor to appoint a CFO with the advice and consent of the V.I. Legislature. With Governors Charles Turnbull and John de Jongh Jr. both opposing the bill, it essentially stalled in the U.S. Senate.
De Jongh, who traveled to Washington, D.C. to testify against the bill, said back then that it “would reduce the authority of the Governor and the Legislature to make tough budgetary decisions and place such authority in the hands of an unelected official accountable to no one.”
Tough budgetary decisions over the years usually translated into having government cars parked on weekends, thereby saving on the government’s gas purchases.
Fast forward, and one wonders just how much federal lawmakers are willing to act on Bryan’s plea.
“We remain optimistic that the Administration and Congress will support our territorial leadership …” Bryan testified. “As we recently celebrated our 100th anniversary of being an American territory, you can ensure that we are prepared for the next 100 years, strengthening our infrastructure and eliminating federal policies that undermine our ability to attract investment that will give us a fighting chance to make our second century as Americans better than the first.”
Again, one need only look at Luis Hospital to know how farfetched this is. It’s 2021, and modular units shipped on island to serve as a temporary hospital and operating room in the aftermath of the devastating twin hurricanes of 2017, still have not been completed.
Of late, Government House has ended every press release with this paragraph: “The Bryan-Roach Administration is committed to transparency, stabilizing the economy, restoring trust in the government, and ensuring the disaster recovery is completed as quickly as possible.” Merely writing it in press statements, however, doesn’t make it so. Government House appears to know this already as a recent statement on Limetree Bay’s flare up notably omitted these claims.
Help from Plaskett?
V.I. Delegate Stacey Plaskett, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, may be able to work in tandem with Bryan and get debt relief for the territory. Included in the $1.9 trillion stimulus signed into law by President Biden was an $86 billion aid package for participants of designated union pension plans. So, is it possible for Plaskett to work with her colleagues on the committee to get a few billion for the V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System?
You’ll recall that last June Bryan, via executive order, established a 12-member advisory committee to help stave off the impending solvency of the pension system. Ordinarily we’d be cheering the governor for taking such a step to help save the pension system, but that would mean having selective amnesia.
During their campaign for Government House, Bryan and then Senator Tregenza Roach, held not one but two town hall meetings on GERS. They said they had the answer and encouraged residents at the well-attended meetings to read the Bryan-Roach Campaign Platform on their website. That document, however, is no longer accessible on Government House’s website. Wonder why?
The 12-person task force had four months to create a plan. We’re long past that deadline — and still no update from Government House.
Cannabis Act
When Bryan took office, one of the first pieces of legislation he signed into law was the V.I. Medicinal Cannabis Patient Care Act. At the time it was billed as a way to help fund the pension system. A Cannabis Advisory Board was subsequently established to develop the rules and regulations, but two years and counting, the V.I. is still at a nascent stage in issuing its first license.
Where is the territory with this dubious plan once touted as a cure-all for its financial woes? And, is it time for Plaskett to retool her superwoman persona on display during Trump’s second impeachment trial to work fervently to save the GERS?