Dear Editor,
The economic and social impact from the loss of Mahogany Run Golf Course on St. Thomas, since the two hurricanes in 2017 and now during the COVID-19 crisis, continues.
The inability to play golf impacts our ability to attract cruise ship visitors and land-based tourists who choose a destination in the Caribbean based on golf as part of their vacation. St. Thomas and the U.S. Virgin Islands as a whole, competes for tourists and vacationers with Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Bermuda, the Bahamas and other Caribbean islands, all of which have golf courses.
The lack of a quality golf course has an impact on businesses relocating to St. Thomas as well as attracting new permanent residents. New residents and businesses have many choices as to where to relocate and live. Recreational options are an integral element in their decision.
St. Thomas residents, including children, adults and seniors feel the recreational loss of Mahogany Run. Youth programs were a major part of the success of the course. The course provided long term employment for many islanders. The course was a major social center for the island and a venue for social activities such as business conferences and weddings.
Now is the time for the government to get involved. Four years is long enough. Exert political and economic pressure. Encourage partnerships with concerned citizens and the vacation industry. Time is of the essence. The course will not be able to be saved if more time passes.
— David Shear, St. Thomas