I don’t know a single person in Ukraine, but I know them all. As the child of a Russian mother who survived the Soviet Terror, the Red Famine, and the German occupation of Kharkiv during WWII, the traumas of Ukraine are in my DNA. They were also part of my lived experience as my mother and her parents raised me thousands of miles away and decades later in the U.S.
I am literally experiencing the war in Ukraine at a cellular level. Although I did not understand it at the time, Stalin’s ghost also lived in my house while I was growing up. There was a conspiracy of silence around his presence that was truly deafening. My mother and grandparents constantly lived at the precipice of terror, always fearing that one day there would be the knock at the door that signaled certain death would come. For them, the best way to survive the terror was to keep one’s head down and keep quiet — very, very quiet. Most of all, never, ever speak the truth.
As a teenager, I rebelled against these unspoken truths and the fear they perpetuated. I believed that the atrocities of World War II could not happen again. And, later as an adult, as I learned the truth about how Stalin used terror and engineered a famine that eventually killed one in every seven men, women, and children in the Soviet Union — and how this impacted my own family, I also denied that this could ever happen again.
The events of the last week have proven me wrong. My mother and grandparents were right — the knock at the door could still come. The cells in my body are screaming — the unthinkable can happen again and this could easily be the start of it.
Russians are masters at terrorizing and gaslighting their own people and those within their political grasp. Many still do not know that Stalin mercilessly killed his own people — on the order of 10-plus million — in the years before, during and immediately after World War II. Most survivors of it, like my mother, cannot discuss it. Russia forbade reporting of it, even decades later. These events are still not taught accurately in Russian schools. And, to make matters worse, the conspiracy of silence around this terror was capped off by the West, which knowingly turned a blind’s eye to it.
You should know, like everyone in Ukraine knows and my body knows, that Russia is indeed capable of the unthinkable. Stalin’s ghost is alive and well, inhabiting Putin’s soul. He is also still terrorizing many into silence or, worse yet, gaslighting them so they will support the war effort. Ukrainians, and other future victims of Russian aggression, need us — those outside of the line of fire — to scream the truth very loudly.
Will we let this chapter of terror eventually be covered up by a conspiracy of silence or worse yet, make up yet another excuse to forgive Putin’s behavior? Or, will we each individually and collectively, speak the truth, which includes admitting how we might be complicit in this war and/or its history? The only way we have any chance of assuring the unthinkable really truly cannot happen again is to do the latter. I pray for humanity’s sake we commit to the truth, regardless of the cost, and that I get to prove my mother wrong.
— Lyz Jaeger, St. Thomas