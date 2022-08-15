This is an open letter to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
Thanks for the improvements in the roads.
We’re happy to see that the government is using funds for the promises you made in your first campaign. Veterans Drive is a big lift for Charlotte Amalie. Let’s hope that the second part of the project won’t take another five years to complete.
We’re especially grateful to the men who direct traffic at night in the downtown area. Given the space limitations of our tiny island, this is a boost for visitors and locals alike.
— Cathy M. Decatrel, St. Thomas