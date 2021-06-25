Dear Editor,
To the driver of the car who toppled the two newly planted palm trees on the new waterfront promenade: Has your conscience denied you sleepless nights? Do you think the mechanic body shop will ask you several questions about the damage to the front of the driver’s side of your car? It must have left you with a nice souvenir after your evening outing. You do not belong on our roadways – you could have hit a person. You decided to run away.
Man up to your accident — turn yourself in and offer to pay for the damage. When it hurts your pocket, you learn a lesson.
— Annelise Pedersen, St. Thomas