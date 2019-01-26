Editor’s Note: The following are excerpts of some of the priorities that readers have recommended — in their own words — for the new administration and Legislature. All are as written and submitted to VIPriorities@dailynews.vi. Watch for more on Monday.
New business
Hire a professional developer, such as Joe Max Higgins, who was featured on 60 Minutes (www.cbsnews.com/news/60-minutes-mississippi-factory-jobs-joe-max-higgins/) and has specific experience in actively and specifically going out and soliciting new businesses and industries to move to the USVI to create much needed new jobs and opportunities and grow the private sector (technology, tourism related, retail).
Arrange some type of profit share relationship with the firm, where they do get some upfront monies, but they also get a portion of their funds once the businesses actually open.
Tourist destination planning
For Charlotte Amalie, Christiansted and Frederiksted, hire a professional firm with experience in establishing the proper layout of a tourist destination.
For example, the firm’s job is to tell the USVI government how many bathrooms are needed per the number of visitors we receive, what attractions are needed, how to change or correct traffic issues, etc.
Once this report is generated, the more important piece is to then have the firm implement the changes that they have identified (lots of similar reports have been done, but there is a lack of follow-through on implementation.)
It’s more than just for tourists, plans for increased activities and things for local residents — and especially families — to do are sorely needed.
Plans for dog walking parks, parks in general and plans to attract businesses providing entertainment options are needed.
We need to move past only building basketball courts for our young people and create greater and more varied options such as amusement parks and water parks.
Additional DMV
We need a second DMV office on St. Thomas. The current office is too small. It has traffic backed up and too many people standing in line.
We need to make a new change; let’s get some load off town and build a DMV in the country.
The traffic is bad in town because too many businesses are there; let’s build some business in the country.
Airports
Jet bridges must be immediately built. The Virgin Islands must advance forward and have modern airports and facilities that at a minimum have modern ways for passengers to deplane if we want to be competitive within the tourism market.
Cultural tourism
More of the Virgin Islands’ rich heritage and culture needs to be infused into the visitor experience. When tourists come into our various town areas, we should schedule to have steel band performers, musicians, and other artists performing publicly.
In conjunction with the Parks Department, we need to establish a replica of Alexander Hamilton’s house on St. Croix and promote this as an important spot to see and learn about a founding father of the United States and promote that all Americans should visit this site.
Agriculture
The V.I. government needs to allocate land space in St. Croix and in St. Thomas for farming of agricultural products. Allow local farmers to work the land and produce food crops, then supply those products to the local schools to help subsidize the school lunch program.
Boating industry
The government of the V.I. needs to actively revive the yachting and boating industry. We need to implement the necessary incentives to get that thriving business segment back.
St. John births
Correct the problem that St. Johnians who do not have funds for a midwife must travel to St. Thomas to give birth.
Federal-local anti-crime
As the Virgin Islands has been deemed a High Intensity Drug Area, we need to understand and accept that this is the reason our crime rate, per capita, is so high. In order to fix that, we need increased federal assistance to deal with the issue overall, and we need greater cooperation between local and federal partners to aggressively address the issue.
Drive on the right
Change from driving on the left to driving on the right, for which most vehicles are designed. Our insurance rates would probably go down greatly. I pay about half as much in the states as I do here, even though up there is much more congested.
Appointed Attorney General
Electing an attorney general is like a double-edge-razor-blade: both an appointed and elected one are political.
An elected attorney general will face a multitude of political pressures because their reelection usually depends on their responsiveness to various power groups in the islands. For example, enforcement of the law (or the lack thereof) may depend on the desires of the dominant political group in the islands. An elected attorney general has thousands of electorate bosses whereas an appointed attorney general has one: his or her appointer.
An appointed attorney general gives advice and opinions to the governor and to executive and administrative departments or agencies. What is the assurance that an elected attorney general will work in the interest of the people?
Trauma care
Task the hospitals with actively seeking experienced trauma doctors and surgeons to work in the ER. Because we unfortunately are seeing a surge in violent crime such as shootings, stabbings, etc., we need to ensure that our hospitals have experienced staff to deal with that type of trauma.
Doctors and surgeons who have experience either in the military or in major cities with similar high crime issues would have the experience to be better able to save the lives of those involved in these shootings, as opposed to doctors who don’t have that specific type of experience. The idea is to be better equipped to save lives.
More roads
Build more roads; there are graduate school programs in urban planning/construction that would map out new roads and make changes to existing roads. Traffic is clogged from Tillett Garden to Fort Mylner. Why are people having to spend over a half hour in traffic, especially by Tutu Park Mall and movie theater area?
Manufacturing and marketing
Attract businesses that make things — clothing, shoes, batteries, jewelry, electronics, etc.
More marketing of Virgin Islands-made products like bush tea, soaps, dolls.
Police top brass
Unless a police commissioner is allowed to hire his upper management people — police chiefs, assistant commissioners, etc., — morale and some reduction of crimes will not appreciably improve. Despite what some commissioners might want, he or she is limited to recommendations only. Title 3 of the V.I. Code will have to be modified for this to happen legally.
Innovators
Hire directors and commissioners who are innovative, creative and bring ideas and revenues to their departments
Merge WICO and VIPA
WICO and Port Authority should be merged as one unit. It makes economic sense: They mirror the same goals and objectives. Furthermore, it’s one territory.
Global tourism marketing
Tourism must diversify the target market and actively seek out charter flights and companies from Canada, Germany, or Asia and establish relationships with these entities to get them bringing tourists to our destination.
If we have charter flights coming from Denmark, there is absolutely no reason why we can’t seek charter companies from new destinations and get those companies to bring their tourists here.
If the planes needed to bring tourists from these destinations are too large to land on St. Thomas, then have them land on St. Croix, spend quality time on that island and then take them over to St. Thomas.
