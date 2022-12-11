Employees at St. Croix’s refinery remain at risk during emergencies, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, which identified a serious lack of coordination and planning by the refinery’s owners, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.
On Saturday, Port Hamilton released a copy of the letter, dated Dec. 8, noting it was doing so “in the interest of transparency and collaboration.”
OSHA Area Director Alfredo Nogueras, in the Dec. 8 letter written to refinery manager Fermin Rodriguez, notifying him of “serious concerns identified during a recent on-site inspection,” and highlighted the fact that Port Hamilton’s fire brigade does not meet its requirements, and “there are no specific procedures for responding to chemical releases; no procedures for responding to fires; a lack of onsite trained personnel available to respond; and uncertain access to emergency response equipment maintained on the Ocean Point Terminal property, including personal protective equipment and fire apparatus.”
A brief statement from the refinery’s owners, signed “PHRT MANAGEMENT,” noted they were already aware of the issues before OSHA’s on-site inspection conducted the week of Nov. 14.
“Prior to the OSHA inspection, PHRT personnel and consultants were already addressing these concerns and will be promptly responding to this letter,” according to the statement, which noted that a copy of the PHRT response will be shared with the media,.
Nogueras emphasized that “OSHA’s inspection of your facility is still ongoing. At the conclusion of the inspection, OSHA may issue citations for these, and/or other conditions, if warranted. However, due to the risk related to your emergency response capabilities, I am contacting you to raise these concerns before OSHA concludes its inspection.”
“In the interim, OSHA expects that you take appropriate steps to address these deficiencies as soon as possible. We would like a written acknowledgement and a corrective action plan with timeline and milestones for our review by December 15, 2022, to respond to our concerns,” Nogueras wrote.
In terms of the problems identified so far, the letter noted that “preliminarily, OSHA has determined that there are potential gaps in your emergency response capabilities. These gaps include an insufficient number of responders, lack of training for responders, and lack of procedures.”
Those gaps became apparent in August, when a Port Hamilton firefighter suffered a minor burn while battling a petroleum coke fire at the refinery.
The petroleum coke was leftover a disastrous 2021 restart under former owners Limetree Bay Refinery, which resulted in an emergency shutdown by the EPA after surrounding neighborhoods were repeatedly sprayed with oil mist and noxious gas.
Limetree Bay went bankrupt and ran out of cash to remove hazardous chemicals still on site, and the EPA recently reported that Port Hamilton did not remove the ammonia, coke, and other chemicals after taking ownership of the refinery after taking ownership following a bankruptcy auction in December 2021.
The pile of petroleum coke started smoldering at the facility on Aug. 4, and for weeks, the company said the situation was under control. But on Aug. 21, a fire broke out at the petroleum coke conveyor loading system located “outside and above the Coke Storage Dome,” Rodriguez said in a statement at the time. He added that PHRT emergency personnel responded immediately, and V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Ocean Point Terminals were notified and subsequently responded to the scene.
Nogueras’ letter to Rodriguez noted that in addition to OHSA’s early concerns “there is an ongoing dispute between Port Hamilton Refining & Transportation LLLP and Ocean Port Terminals, with whom you share emergency response resources, concerning shared utilities, EPA permits, control of assets, and emergency resources. All of these conditions could create risks for employees should an emergency occur at the facility.”
Limetree Bay previously owned and operated both the refinery and terminal operations at the facility located at One Estate Hope on St. Croix, but the facilities now operate as separate entities. The terminal operates independently as a fuel bunkering facility, but still shares certain infrastructure services with the former Limetree Bay refinery, including power, phone lines, and other information technology systems.
The terminal’s owners filed suit against Port Hamilton in V.I. Superior Court in June, claiming that the company has failed to make payments required under a shared services agreement and is in breach of that contract.
Limetree Bay Terminals further distanced itself from the troubled refinery side of the shared facility by rebranding under the name “Ocean Point Terminals” on Aug. 7.
Following the fire in August, Environmental Protection Agency inspectors visited the facility and released an inspection report in October that documented numerous troubling findings, warning that “these conditions demonstrate a risk of imminent release of extremely hazardous substances. Because of this degree of corrosion, the vessels, piping, and/or valves may fail, resulting in a catastrophic release.”
The refinery has been idled since the EPA issued an emergency shutdown order in May 2021 to then Limetree Bay Refining , following repeated flares and oil sprays that contaminated drinking water, crops and left nearby homes coated in oil particles.
In its October report, the EPA found that more than 40,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia and more than 37,000 pounds of liquid petroleum gas were among the substances left on site by Limetree Bay Refining, and recently ordered Port Hamilton to remove all “extremely hazardous” chemicals leaking from the corroded equipment before they explode or poison the community.
One of Port Hamilton’s owners, Charles Chambers, said in July they hoped to restart operations within a year, but EPA Administrator Michael Regan said recently that was never realistic, given the lack of maintenance and needed upgrades.
The EPA announced in November that the refinery will remain idle for at least the next two to three years as it undergoes further review and permitting requirements.
“While OSHA recognizes that the plant is currently idle, there are still potential hazards present including, but not limited to, the storage of Anhydrous Ammonia, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and chemicals in your Amine Process. These hazards are covered under OSHA’s Process Safety Management standard,” according to the letter from Nogueras.
OSHA also expressed concern about the lack of coordination of emergency services between Port Hamilton and Ocean Point, “since Ocean Port Terminals has the bulk of emergency response personnel and equipment. Without pre-planned and coordinated efforts, Port Hamilton Refinery and Transportation LLLP needs to establish their emergency response independently, with refinery employees or contracted professional services, and with pre-arranged support from St. Croix’s local emergency services,” Nogueras wrote.