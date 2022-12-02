ST. THOMAS — Christian Torres-Santana of Puerto Rico was selected to receive the 2022 Judith A. Towle Environmental Studies Fund Award, the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands announced Thursday.
With his selection, Torres-Santana received an $8,000 grant to support his “Field Guide of Coastal Native Plants for Nature-based Solutions in Puerto Rico” project.
His proposal was among 11 other proposals from Curacao, Haiti, Florida, St. Croix, and St. John, according to CFVI.
The Judith A. Towle Environmental Studies Fund award supports studies and activities that address environmental concerns that transcend the boundaries of any single island or island state in the insular Caribbean.
According to the statement, the goal of Torres-Santana’s project is to raise awareness about the use of native coastal plants as Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for conservation and beautification throughout the Caribbean and to address new interest in native species for disaster recovery efforts that mitigate climate change.
“We will conduct a baseline study of native coastal plants in Puerto Rico to create a guide with fact sheets of species by their uses, growing type, and ecological functions to raise awareness on the need to start propagating and using them,” Torres-Santana said in the prepared statement.
Judith Towle said that she and the other two reviewers saw in the winning proposal a project whose purpose and content are clearly linked to regional and international environmental priorities, including climate change and Nature-based Solutions (NbS), while, at the same time, prioritizing critically important coastal areas.
“The initiative also has very practical, applied applications for landscaping and beautification practices in the Caribbean as it addresses the over-reliance on non-native flora species throughout the region,” said Towle.
According to the statement, for the last 17 years, Torres-Santana’s work has specialized in pollination biology, forest health, tropical forestry, arboriculture, urban forestry, biodiversity conservation, particularly rare plant conservation, conservation horticulture, and environmental education. He is the owner and consulting botanist, horticulturist, and arborist for Coccoloba Agro Environmental Consulting firm.
He is also the Latin American Forestry Partnerships Leader for Terraformation, an international forestry technology company helping to solve the climate crisis with forest restoration.
Torres-Santana has worked extensively with rare and threatened plants and natural resources management in the Pacific and the Caribbean islands since 2005.
In 2014, after nearly a decade as a botanist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and as the Forest Health Coordinator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service’s International Institute of Tropical Forestry, he became the director of the Doña Inés Park Arboretum at the Luis Muñoz Marín Foundation in San Juan, where he led the research, education, arboriculture, nursery management, and conservation efforts for a native plant collection. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture with a major in horticulture from the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, a master’s of science degree in botany from the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa, a nonprofit management executive certificate from Georgetown University, and is completing an Executive MBA from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico.