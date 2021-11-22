ST. CROIX — Midre A. Cummings returned home to St. Croix to make a surprise appearance at the Frederiksted park that bears his name, joining hundreds of volunteers determined to complete construction of a new playground.
The park’s namesake quietly got in line and registered like any other volunteer Thursday, picked up tools and got right to work.
One of the workers at the registration table saw his name on the form and did a double take. He made her promise not to say anything.
But this being Frederiksted, his hometown, rumors soon spread that Cummings was on the site.
V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White said he was shoveling gravel at the playground on Friday when a man walked up and greeted him.
“He said, ‘Commish, you alright?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m good.’” White said. “He looked at me and said, ‘You have no idea who you are talking to, do you?’”
White said he had spoken to Cummings just days before on a video chat, but did not know of his plans to travel to St. Croix.
“It shows the kind of person he is,” White said. “He didn’t make a big hoopla or any announcement. He just came in, picked up tools and started working. That’s why this park is so special and why everyone is going so hard.”
Born on St. Croix in October 1971, Cummings grew up in White Lady, Frederiksted.
On St. Croix, Cummings said he often played baseball with boys four or five years older than him. It was an experience that would later give him an edge against players his own age, playing the game with no fear. Cummings finished high school in Florida and played for several major league baseball teams during the 1990s, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks win the 2001 World Series against the New York Yankees.
To commend Cummings, the V.I. Legislature passed a resolution to name the park across from Fort Frederik in Frederiksted the “Midre Almeric Cummings Recreational and Youth Facility.”
Cummings, who now lives in Tampa, Fla., said he was moved by all the volunteers who came out to help build the playground and by how much work was accomplished.
“I’m looking at the people and watching different cultures of people contributing to the project,” Cummings said Saturday. “We don’t give ourselves that much credit. When there are times when we need each other, we will pull for each other. At the end of the day, this is our park. It may have my name, but it is our park.”
Organizers added extra volunteer shifts on Saturday and Sunday to finish work on the playground, and White said his staff will complete the final touches, installing signage and cleaning up the site.
The park will not reopen until it is inspected. A soft reopening is in the works to allow children to use the playground in the coming weeks before an official ribbon cutting ceremony is held.