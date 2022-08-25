ST. JOHN — For the second time in less than six months, the National Park Service is asking residents to weigh in on the proposed land exchange between the Virgin Islands National Park and the local government to facilitate the construction of a public pre-K through 12th grade school on St. John.
The previous comment period was open from March 28 through April 27, and included a virtual meeting where all members of the public were invited to share their thoughts on the swap.
“The NPS used the information obtained during this civic engagement outreach to refine issues and inform the development of the environmental assessment,” said VINP Program Coordinator Elsa Alvear. “This current public comment period is part of the NPS National Environmental Policy Act process. The NPS will gather and analyze public comments to help inform whether the production of a finding of no significant impact is prudent.”
A 71-page environmental assessment document has been posted on the NPS website, which residents are invited to review and comment on through Sept. 22.
The document addresses the suggestion some residents have made that the NPS donate the land for construction of the school — a proposed alternative that has been dismissed.
“The National Park Service has no legal authority to donate land from within the Virgin Islands National Park,” the document states. “Federal law prohibits conveyance of property from units of the national park system that are designated ‘national parks.’ In general, only the U.S. Congress can change the boundary of a unit of the national park system.”
Alvear further clarified the NPS’s inability to donate land in an email to The Daily News.
“While there are examples of other land exchanges or utility rights of way through National Park units, we are not aware of any examples where land has been removed from a National Park unit without an exchange,” she said.
The environmental assessment is a step in the land exchange process that’s mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act. There are three potential outcomes to this phase of the proposed exchange of the V.I. government-owned 18-acre Whistling Cay, and an 11-acre NPS-owned parcel in Estate Catherineberg.
“The compliance process could conclude with the signing of a Finding of No Significant Impact by the regional director, or a decision to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement, or a decision that no further action will be taken on the proposal,” Alvear said via email.
Further, she wrote that comments collected during the current 30-day public comment period will “inform the NPS decision.”
“We are hopeful for a decision document late this fall. Once the decision document is signed, the legal process for the land exchange would proceed. The development of the land deed is a legal process coordinated with the territory and the National Park Service,” she added.
Education Commissioner-nominee Dionne Wells-Hedrington, who in a recent profile in The Daily News acknowledged that it’s time change the long commute St. John high school students have to make daily to St. Thomas, weighed in.
“The land exchange is a real opportunity for St. John students to receive a new school, an opportunity that St. Johnians have been waiting for for decades,” said Wells-Hedrington, who has made the long commute herself, rising at 4:30 a.m. to travel from Coral Bay to catch the ferry to school on St. Thomas.
In that article, she said that the new school initiative on the island “is very near and dear to my heart” and hopes to see it come to fruition so that students can be given the chance to continue their public education on the island of St. John.
“VIDE urges the community to support our students by supporting the land exchange,” Wells-Hedrington said.
The environmental assessment can be reviewed at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/stjohnlandexchange and comments can be submitted via the link.
Written comments may also be can be hand delivered or mailed to VINP headquarters at: Potential Land Exchange, Superintendent, Virgin Islands National Park, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, VI 00830.
A printed copy of the environmental assessment is available for review from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Cruz Bay visitors center.