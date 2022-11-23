Virgin Islands air passengers will continue to rely on others for transport to the airport for the foreseeable future with little space to park.
And the few existing spots at the airport will dwindle in number as work accelerates to the finish on the new multi-story garage taking shape in front of the terminal.
Forcing closure of a “significant portion of the remaining spaces… All cars should be removed from this section of the parking lot by Thursday December 1, 2022,” according to a notice from the Authority’s website, and among the discussion at a Tuesday board meeting.
This reduction will assist in moving the project along faster and ensure safety of the lot’s users.
Airport employees, facility tenants and their employees have the benefit of parking at the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Crown Bay Marina, and catching a shuttle to work, but other than creating a cellphone lot, accommodation for actual passengers has been sparse.
Garage completion is forecast for summer 2023, according to VIPA Public Information Officer Monifa Marrero. Until then, those who usually park at the airport must depend on a friend, family or public transportation.
Electric vehicle chargers are among features planned for the garage, with design services for the EV energy supply stations approved during the Authority’s Tuesday, Nov. 22 board meeting agenda held at the Authority’s Administrative Conference Room on St. Thomas and via Zoom. Public Works Commissioner Derek A. Gabriel, who serves as vice board chairman, presided over the meeting in the absence of Willard S. John, who serves as chair.
At Tuesday’s meeting, VIPA’s Airline Service Incentive Program received an extension through November 2024. The program offers incentives to airlines for establishing new routes into the territory, as well as scheduling flights outside of peak hours.
Targeting early afternoon multi-carrier flight congestion, the board amended the program’s flight time applicability to “open-ended” for Rohlson Airport and outside of the hours between 1 to 5 p.m. at King Airport.
In what Marrero deemed a positive change for contractors, board members voted an increase to VIPA’s dollar thresholds for capital improvements.
Large projects are now defined as $250K and more, up from $100K and capping out “small projects” as those with price tags less than $250K. These definition changes apply to VIPA’s Capital Improvements Projects Subsection regulations.
This change in definition may hold some glad tidings for some potential bidders. Contractors bidding on projects up to $250K now have the possibility of a waiver of a general contractor’s license requirement when a surety is provided.
In other actions, the Board authorized Executive Director Carlton Dowe to negotiate a Master Services Agreement with Moffat and Nichol architects and engineers for an amended term of three years with a two-year option in support of the Authority’s Marine an Maritime Transportation Services. With VIPA, the firm has recently presented details of proposed development at the Theovald Moorehead Dock and Terminal at Enighed Pond at Enighed Pond in Cruz Bay on St. John, and created the renovation plans for the Loredon L. Boynes Sr. Dock.
Rohlsen’s new perimeter fence replacement by Caribbean Contracting Services was approved at a cost of $116,000.
In other actions, the Board voted to add the Authority’s deputy director to personnel carrying a VIPA-issued credit card. The current deputy director is Anise Hodge, who has held various posts in government departments including working as a former special assistant to Gov. John de Jongh Jr.
The Petite Pump Room will continue to feed people at the Edward Wilmoth Blyden Marine Terminal, after the board OK’d a two-year lease extension. The iconic restaurant has been at this location since 1982.
In addition to Gabriel, Board members in attendance were Kevin Rodriquez, Tourism Joseph Boschulte, , Attorney General Denise George, Lionel Jacobs of St. Croix and former Sen. Celestino A. White of St. Thomas. John was absent at Tuesday’s meeting. The nine-member board has been operating with seven members as two positions — one member from St. Thomas and one from St. John — remained unfilled.