Neighbors in Frangipani, St. Croix were without electricity for nearly seven hours on Sunday, and residents on St. Thomas also reported going hours without electricity.
The power outage meant that some elderly residents were without phone service in areas including Sunny Isle, Barren Spot and Cane Harbor on West Scenic Road.
During that time, cars could be seen snaking around fast food restaurants in Golden Rock, Sunny Isle and Estate Ville LaReine.
One Frangipani resident could be overheard apologizing to an elderly neighbor for being unable to provide Sunday dinner due to the hours-long outage.
Water and Power Authority personnel could not be reached on Sunday, but in an online post shortly after the outage was first reported in Frangipani at 9 a.m., the Authority said that line crews had restored power to some feeders. Other updates noted that crews were working to restore power to other affected feeders, before finally zeroing in on the problem in one area.
According to an update released just after 5 p.m. Sunday, “Line department crews have cut and cleared vegetation affecting service lines on Feeder 5A. Service was restored to impacted customers at 4:39 p.m. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and continue to work to restore all customers.”
On St. Thomas, power outages were reported in Tutu, Crown Mountain, Northstar Village, Barett Hill and East Caret Bay. WAPA, according to its online posting, attributed the power outages in various locations to down power lines — and in once case, a reported lightning strike.