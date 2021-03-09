Since the start of 2021, the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center has been inundated by stray and unwanted puppies. Most of these puppies are under four months old, and arrived sick with intestinal parasites, fleas and ticks, open sores, infections and, in a number of recent cases, puppies have been brought to the shelter infected with the deadly canine parvovirus.
Because of the recent cases of infected puppies, effective immediately, the shelter is limiting intake of both owned and stray dogs and puppies. They will continue to serve the people and pets of St. Croix through their Community Clinic and other services. All intake of dogs and puppies, whether surrendered by owner or strays, is by appointment only until further notice. Healthy owned animals will not be accepted until further notice.
Without treatment, up to 90 percent of puppies infected with parvo will die. Symptoms include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, fever, weakness, lethargy, weight loss, and dehydration. If your puppy or dog shows any of these signs, call your veterinarian immediately. There is no cure for parvo, but it is preventable with a parvovirusis vaccination. Puppies must be vaccinated more than once — they can still get sick from parvo until they have received the entire series of puppy vaccinations recommended by your veterinarian.
Appointments must be made in advance by calling 340-778-1650.