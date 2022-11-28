ST. THOMAS — Commuters traveling east into Charlotte Amalie today will miss the familiar figure of longtime newspaper vendor Pauline Sharry.
Sharry, 73, died Thanksgiving Day from injuries sustained after being struck by a westbound taxi van on Moravian Highway, near Nisky Center.
On Sunday morning, a small memorial to the lady who was known for her friendly smile, was already established at her regular position on the highway’s eastbound lanes, just before the intersection at Nisky Center.
Sharry was a familiar face to many St. Thomians as an independent vendor who sold The Daily News for many years at the same spot where another family member had sold the territory’s newspapers years ago.
Daily News Circulation Manager Onneka Challenger expressed condolences on behalf of the newspaper and staff.
“She was one of our longtime, dedicated independent vendors, and The Daily News family extends our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” Challenger said.
Ms. Sharry, as she was affectionately called, became a vendor around 2018, and was known to be a hard worker, according to Challenger.
“She was out there come rain or shine, on holidays — whenever,” Challenger said. “She will be missed, both for her pleasant demeanor and diligent work ethic.”
Those comments were echoed by Sharry’s customers, as well as others who knew her.
“Buying my paper from her was always a happy encounter,” Patsy Breunlin said Sunday. “She was a part of the fabric of St. Thomas, always there and always pleasant and smiling.”
Police said the 911 center was contacted at 1:38 p.m. Thanksgiving Day about an individual, later identified as Sharry, being struck by a vehicle.
The department’s release noted that “an elderly woman was crossing the road and was struck by the taxi van.”
According to the statement released Saturday morning, she was transported to Schneider Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died hours later from the injuries sustained.
The accident remains under investigation by V.I. Police’s Traffic Investigation Bureau and its commander, Capt. Roslyn Jarvis, said she and V.I. Police staff extend “condolences to the friends and family of Ms. Pauline Sharry.”
Police have not identified the driver or said whether charges are pending.