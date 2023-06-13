They shall call his name Emanuel, which means God is with us.
--Matthew 1:22
Dear Editor,
In the Caribbean, most of our surnames reflect a heritage that came from our colonizers. Others were selected by the colonized, and yet more names were inherited and then transformed with new meaning. For example, Brazil has now consecrated “Pele”, a nickname of the soccer great, Pele (born Edson Arantes do Nascimento) as reflecting uniqueness, outstanding, and extraordinary ability. African/Black people have done likewise in repurposing surnames, nicknames and non-African origin names for centuries without fanfare.
In the Virgin Islands, one of these surnames is Emanuel. This name is of Jewish origin and is associated with an extended family of African conscious teachers, intelligentsia and activists here as well as throughout the Caribbean. The birth name of the outspoken Antiguan calypsonian known as “Short Shirt” is Sir MacLean Emanuel. Cletus Emanuel, a math whiz, educator and resident of St. Croix, was born in St. Lucia. He was a progressive student government leader at the University of the Virgin Islands and is an outspoken community activist today.
The Emanuel family’s oral tradition in the Virgin Islands reveals that in the latter 1800’s, Charles A. Emanuel Sr., was selected by Henrik Franz Alexander Baron von Eggers, to travel with him throughout the Caribbean to identify various species of native plants. Von Eggers (4 December 1844 – 1903) was a Danish botanist and professional soldier.
Von Eggers became famous after writing several works based on the combined research of himself and Mr. Emanuel. Their findings were included in “Ferns of the West Indies” and “The Flora of St. Croix and the Virgin Islands.” However, Mr. Emanuel’s indispensable role in identifying these species was never formally mentioned.
Charles A. Emanuel Sr. was not the first person or the only Emanuel in the Virgin Islands to express an open love for Africa and its cultural contributions to the Caribbean. Amazingly, other Emanuels subsequently displayed a similar love for Africa, which was evidenced in much of their adult lives. Do you know any of those listed below?
His son, Charles H. Emanuel, probably is one of the most widely known of the Emanuels. He carried on this tradition as a lifelong educator, musician, composer of V.I. anthems and community activist. He taught Virgin Islands and African history, wrote a historic letter in support of David Hamilton Jackson’s trip to Denmark to obtain constitutional rights for Virgin Islanders. He also wrote critical articles against the racist acts of the naval government in the early phase of U.S. territorial status. This resulted in him being maligned by them as revealed in naval intelligence documents.
His grandson, Charles A. Emanuel, 2nd, aka “Teach”, was a savant who graduated from high school at the age of 14, and went on to become a distinguished educator, charter member and officer of the St. Croix Federation of Teachers, Local 1826. In this union, he vigorously fought for and obtained many improvements for teachers and for education in the V.I.
Dr. Lezmore Emanuel, a cousin of Charles Emanuel, was an educator, storyteller, author, cultural innovator, community activist, and kaiso performer aka “Osani.” He was a pioneering scholar of African Studies who received the first doctorate in African Studies from Howard University. His work is legendary to African-conscious Virgin Islanders. He was so much ahead of his time that his pioneering work to raise the African consciousness of students at then College of the Virgin Islands, resulted in his untimely and unfair removal in the early 1970s.
Professor Gene Emanuel, a possible relative of the other Emanuels, was the Emanuel most actively dedicated to achieving self-determination at home and abroad. He was a lifelong educator, community activist, aka “Lembede”, who was a dedicated representative of the Caribbean Pan Africanist Movement, whose organizational skills and work among African Americans in Washington, D.C., prisons and throughout the diaspora are legion. He returned to the V.I. in 1981 and spent the last years of his life infusing African history and culture in his classes at UVI, as well as advocating for and supporting self-determination movements in the V.I. and throughout the African diaspora.
Desmond Emanuel, aka “Immanuel”, is a son of Charles A. Emanuel, 2nd. He has been practicing African cultural and nutritional self-determination as a Rastafarian for over 40 years, lives independently and publicly advocates for the rights of African descendants in the V.I. on the radio and by participating in community events that promote self-determination for Virgin Islanders.
Gerard Emanuel, aka, “Maat”, is another son of Charles A. Emanuel, 2nd. He is a retired educator, student of history, cultural education specialist, pioneering activist on self-determination, political status and constitutional development. He holds the position that for nationalism to succeed and thrive in the V.I., it must be rooted in principles of good self-government and self-governance, and not primarily on race, ethnicity, nationality, or place of birth.
These are a few, but there are more conscious Emanuels. All of the female Emanuels are and have been intelligent and highly conscious thinkers. But unlike some of the males, they do not become involved publicly. They provide pearls of wisdom behind the scenes, for which they are not credited until now.
Without question, all Virgin Islands’ extended families have their “conscious members.” They reflect a wide diversity of thought, mindset, skill, and genius. However, some families are blessed with an over concentration of one dominant trait or behavior. The Emanuels are blessed with a genetic predisposition for intellectual thought, communication, and social skills. Of course, with a profound love for Africa and African people, this love is redemptive and righteous. “God is with us” through his children.
— Malik Sekou, Ph.D.,is a political science professor at the University of the Virgin Islands.