Pediatrician Anthony Ricketts donated 20 booster seats to assist the V.I. Office of Highway Safety’s Booster Seat Drive, the agency said in a released statement.
With the primary goal of promoting child health and wellness, participating in the drive was a natural fit for the pediatric group, She’Nel Tyrell-Rawlins of the Pediatric Center said, adding that it encourages caregivers to take an active role in securing their child passengers.
“Law enforcement plays a critical role in seat belt compliance, however, at the end of the day, it is our responsibility, as parents, to make sure that our children remain safe,” Tyrell-Rawlins said.
According to the Office of Highway Safety, the initiative aims to provide new booster seats to approximately 73% of students, ages 4 to 7, who were observed leaving elementary school campuses illegally and unsafely. In the Virgin Islands, child passengers in this age range are required to ride in the back seat, using booster seats with seat belts.
Rawlins added that donating the seats was a simple and inexpensive three-day process and encourages other business owners to support the cause.
Daphne O’Neal, Office of Highway Safety director, said the agency is still accepting donations through year’s end.
“We are so grateful for the generous support received so far, however, we have a long way to go to address this dire community need,” O’Neal said.
To become a Booster Seat Drive partner, call (340) 772-3025 or (340) 473-7383 or email daphne.oneal@vipd.vi.gov or denise.gomes@vipd.vi.gov.