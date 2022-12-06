TORTOLA — Health Minister Marlon Penn announced that a condominium project to help individuals purchase their first home, and supported by the British Virgin Islands Social Security Board, is near completion and a full year ahead of schedule.
Successful applicants could move in by January to Joe’s Hill Manor Estate, with price tags that range from $250,000 to $450,000.
The $26.5 million project, a private-public partnership with the Social Security Board, the USVI’s version of its pension system, comprises 25 buildings with 52 residential units plus a commercial rental space.
The units, he noted, are a mix of one, two and three-bedroom condos, single family homes and townhouses to be sold at “fair market value” to qualifying first-time homeowners who would occupy the property as their primary residence.
Financing for the individual mortgages can be accessed through the banks operating in the territory.
According to Penn, the Design/Build Agreement with James Todman Construction Ltd., was signed in May 2020. The development overlooks Road Town toward the islands on the south.
Penn, who announced to his colleagues in the House of Assembly that the construction was “substantially completed,” noted that the contractor officially handed over the keys to Joe’s Hill Manor Estate to the Social Security Board in June.
He said the Social Security Board has since embarked on a three-step Applicant Selection Process, consisting of verification, pre-approval, and final selection procedures.
“Persons who had responded to previous calls for applications were contacted and requested to undergo a verification process, and verified applicants were then invited to attend a Homeowners Workshop that was held on Oct. 18 at the HL Stoutt Community College,” he said.
He added that the homeowners workshop was attended by 132 prospective home buyers and featured information booths from all commercial banks in the territory.
“The aim of the workshop was to provide prospective home buyers with pertinent information needed to evaluate the purchase decision,” Penn said. “Presentations were made on money management, sales and purchase agreement, restrictive covenants, and homeowners’ associations and there was a panel discussion on the mortgage process.”
The banks, Penn said, gave an indication of concessions they would be offering to qualified applicants, and prospective homeowners were encouraged to examine the various offers to determine the financing arrangements most suitable to their individual needs. That event marked the culmination of Phase 1 of the Applicant Selection Process, he said.
Phase 2 of the Selection Process is underway “and requires the verified applicants that remain interested to seek pre-qualification for financing from the bank of their choice,” according to Penn.
Site visits to the property were also being conducted during this phase.
Penn also told colleagues that the procedure to be applied in Phase 3 for the allocation of homes will “primarily depend” on the actual number of applicants that are pre-qualified for bank financing.
He said that were there to be more pre-qualified applicants than available units in a particular category — based on the size and style of unit selected — “then a randomized selection procedure may become necessary, in order to ensure transparency in the allocation of those units.”
“Thereafter, each selected applicant will be allowed up to 90 days to finalize a mortgage and complete the property purchase transaction,” Penn said.