DPNR program to study vessel activity across V.I.
Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol announced Friday that the Division of Fish and Wildlife has started the Boating and Angling Information Trial, a 14-month research study on vessel activity.
The study is funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission. The aim is to observe the size, number, and activity of vessels at ports across the territory at different time periods every day of the week.
All of the data gathered will be anonymous and no individuals or vessels will be approached, only observed. Information from the study will be used to help agencies improve port facilities and create a strategic plan to promote outdoor recreation and enterprise.
Peppertree homeowners to hold board meeting today
Peppertree Hill Landowners Association Inc. will hold an open board meeting from 9:30 to 11 a.m. today at the “Green Belt.” Bring a chair or blanket; water will be provided. For details email phla3535@gmail.com. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
For any questions regarding the program, contact Fish and Wildlife by email at DFWElectronic@usvi.onmicrosoft.com or by calling the office at (340) 773-1082.
Community night
The VIPD’s Crime Prevention Unit and Going Light Management will host a Fall Festival Community Night Out Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Griffith Park on St. Thomas. Speakers are Pressure Busspipe, Julius Jackson Sr., Dwayne Redmond Hodge, Robbie Smalls and more. There will be games, prizes and a chance to dunk an officer.