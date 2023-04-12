As young Valerie Sims sat in her grandmother’s Mandahl home listening to the family matriarch’s stories of haunted houses and buried treasures, she had no way of knowing that at least one of these fantastical tales was rooted in truth.
The family legend of the discovery of buried treasure in a Norman Island cave was revealed to Sims in bits and pieces throughout her life.
“My grandmother was a walking, talking treasure trove of information, but it was her story about Norman Island that fascinated me the most,” said Sims. “She told me that her grandfather found a cache of coins in one of the caves the locals called the Bat Hole. She let me ask one question about it and then she never spoke of it again. Back in those days, the belief that children should be seen and not heard was prevalent, so I didn’t feel empowered to press her for more information. I wish I did, but as the matriarch of our family and a very private person, I didn’t want to risk upsetting her and getting into trouble.”
Sims’ interest in the discovery of buried treasure by her great-great-grandfather, Henry O. Creque, was renewed in 1989 when she was given a locally produced copy of Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island,” published by the Paiewonsky family under their company name, Mapes Monde.
The book included a foreword by Tortola author Jill Tattersall that spoke of the discovery of a buried cache in a Norman Island cave.
The foreword also mentioned that every woman who married into the family of the man who discovered the treasure was given a long necklace of Spanish doubloons.
“When I read Jill Tattersall’s account, I knew she was referring to my aunt, Peggy Creque, but Peggy was reticent about sharing more information about the necklace with me,” said Sims. “Peggy had been a member of our family for 60 years when one day out of the blue, she responded to one of my inquiries. I knew then that I was going to find out a few family secrets, which I included in the book.”
Sims’ latest novel, “Vintage Norman Island,” is a deep dive into the ways her family’s history is intertwined with the island, which they owned from 1896 when it was purchased by Henry O. Creque until 1999.
The book takes readers on a journey through all the known discoveries of pirate treasure that have ever been documented on Norman Island, and the cover features a photograph of some of the coins Sims’ great-great-grandfather is rumored to have found in a Norman Island cave.
The book’s format is similar to Sims’ first book, “Vintage St. John,” which shares seven generations of Creque family stories from the estates of Annaberg, Leinster Bay, and Abrams Fancy, which they once owned.
In “Vintage Norman Island,” Sims writes of Henry O. Creque’s discovery, and of the Spanish galleon La Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe’s 1750 encounter with a terrible storm, which kicked off the events that likely led to the stashing of treasure on Norman Island. She explores the local legend that claims Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island” was inspired by Norman Island.
Sims also shares the story of The Billy Bones Beach Bar, a restaurant at Norman Island’s The Bight that she and her husband Dave operated in the 1990s. Sims’ stories are brought to life through photographs, illustrations, and documents throughout the book.
Sims said the conversations she had as a child with her grandmother sparked her interest in her family’s history.
In 2015, Sims attended RootsTech, the largest conference in the world for family historians. This gave her the push to start her blog, Vintage Virgin Islands, where she’s made more than 300 posts about the history of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and the Danish West Indies.
“Vintage Norman Island” came about when Sims’ mother, Marlene Malacarne, encouraged her to write the story of The Billy Bones Beach Bar.
“I love researching, so looking for historical information about Norman Island’s history was a thrill for me,” said Sims. “It was like I was on my own treasure hunt. I searched the archives of almost every nation looking for information, and found a lot of records there and in our own family’s files. That’s where I uncovered a yellowed newspaper clipping about the discovery of a small treasure chest in one of the caves in 1965, which readers will find fascinating.”
Sims tailored “Vintage Norman Island” to appeal to a wide audience, including the Creque family and its descendants.
“Even visiting tourists will find immense value in learning about the various treasures found on the island and its connection to Robert Louis Stevenson,” said the author. “I found 14 significant similarities between Stevenson’s imaginary island and Norman Island.”
Four book-signing events are scheduled for the coming weeks. First, Sims will be at Bajo El Sol Gallery in Mongoose Junction on Saturday at 4 p.m. She will then appear at the Pirates Treasure Museum on St. Thomas on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; at the Tortola Sports Club on Tortola on April 20 at 5:30 p.m.; and at Pirate’s Cove in Coral Bay on April 30 at 3 p.m.
Signed copies of Vintage Norman Island can be purchased at valeriesims.info/norman, and Sims’ blog can be found at www.valeriesims.com/blog.