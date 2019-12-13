Pistarckle Theater is presenting the holiday classic “Babes in Toyland.”
This celebration of the holiday season and longtime favorite tells the story of Alan and his sister, Jane, who run away from their evil Uncle Barnaby and are introduced to a variety of Mother Goose characters.
They survive a shipwreck and travel to far-off lands, including “Toyland” where they meet the toymaker and view a Christmas spectacular.
Directed by Frank Bartolucci, choreographed by Mary Capellas, vocal coaching by Monique Richards and featuring 16 enchanting characters, “Babes in Toyland” is ideal for the whole family.
There are five shows for this production: Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Dec. 13, 14, and 21 and Sundays at 2 p.m., Dec. 15 and 22. Call 340-775-7877 or visit www.pistarckletheater.com for ticket information.
