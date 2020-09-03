It’s certainly a difficult time to open a restaurant, but Sean “Tarzan” Philippe and his mother Kimberly Alvarez, who just opened the new Coral Bay venue Salty Mongoose Pizza & Rum Bar, are choosing to look at the COVID-19 shutdowns in a positive light.
“It’s been slightly advantageous to us because I’ve been able to concentrate in the kitchen, on making sure I’m turning out a quality product without having to worry about opening a bar and restaurant at the same time,” said Philippe. “It’s a very intensive thing to take on if you’ve never really been in the industry before. I’m one of the few people who’s seen this as a bit of a positive.”
Philippe was born in the Virgin Islands and grew up in New Jersey. With a background in construction including focuses on building ziplines and tree houses — hence the nickname “Tarzan”— the Salty Mongoose is Philippe’s first foray into the restaurant business.
“He grew up in a family where we were always cooking and entertaining,” said Alvarez of her son. “Our kids were always making their own pizzas.”
The Salty Mongoose opened last week to plenty of fanfare from Coral Bay residents, who were excited for the new dining option, said Alvarez. The restaurant is located at Isola Shoppes on the Coral Bay waterfront, with outdoor seating offering picturesque views of the harbor. Like all other restaurants in the territory, the Salty Mongoose is closed to seated diners for the time being, offering various pizzas to go for lunch and dinner. The mother and son team plan to expand the menu soon to include sandwiches and pasta options. For the time being, Philippe is focusing on crafting the best pizzas possible.
“We shred our pepperoni and I do a lot of shredded toppings because I want a little bit of flavor in every bite you have,” said Philippe. “My big thing is consistency. For the tourists who come back year after year, I want them to be able to experience the same flavor profiles as the last time they were here.”
Alvarez said they hope to serve as an event venue once people can safely gather again, but for now, their focus is on providing a casual experience for St. John residents.
“It was integral to us that we do something to provide locals with really good food that’s very affordable,” she said. “We want to be a place to sit on the water where everybody can enjoy themselves. We’ll eventually be doing special events like Twister night and Family Fued night, and we’ll have live music to give local musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents. We want to keep a good vibe for everybody and let people know how beautiful Coral Bay is.”
The Salty Mongoose is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., with plans to eventually be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Diners can call or text their order to 340-643-8486.