Dear Editor,
An update to my last letter on restoring Double A Baseball League for youth.
I met with Vince Roberts, Assistant Commissioner of Sports, Parks, and Recreation, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to ascertain when the St. Thomas Double A Baseball League will be restored. We discussed ways that the league can be saved and enable it to succeed.
We believe that by establishing a league that has an organizational structure, this will allow it to operate more effectively. This will ensure its longevity. Our previous leagues did not have an organized structure, therefore, this was the main reason for their demise. The baseball leagues that existed during the past decades were operated by only one person. Additional assistance is required. Some of the persons who operated the league were Elroy George, Elsa Vialet and Leonard Bonelli.
Having a president, vice president, secretary and treasurer will give the league the necessary stability that it needs. If the president can no longer serve in the position for valid reasons, the vice president can move up in that position until a permanent replacement is identified. However, if the vice president wants to remain in the position permanently, someone else could be recruited to fill the vice presidency.
During the course of our discussion, Mr. Roberts informed that he had discussions with the Sports, Parks, and Recreation Department staff about restoring the St. Thomas Double A Baseball League, as well as discussing the matter with other committed individuals who are interested in the restoration of the league, and all of them are in agreement with its restoration.
Before the conclusion of the meeting, Roberts informed me that his staff and other interested and committed individuals are looking forward to restoring the Double A Baseball League in May 2024. More discussions and consultation will continue during 2023 and during the early months of 2024 to ascertain that the plans to re-establish the Double A Baseball Team becomes a reality.
— Romel V. Wallace Sr., St. Thomas