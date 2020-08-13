The hydroponic greenhouse next to Shambles restaurant in Susannaberg, Living Roots, has been rented by St. John resident Tim Scott, who’s looking forward to providing island restaurants and residents with plants and locally grown vegetables, fruits, and herbs within the next few weeks. Scott, a roofer by trade who arrived on St. John not long after Hurricane Irma to help rebuild, studied horticulture in school. He got to work at Living Roots immediately by planting seeds and setting up a watering system using a pond pump.
“I”ve sprouted a bunch of seeds already—kale, lettuce, spinach, broccoli, sprouts, and peppers,” said Scott. “Lettuce should be ready for purchase in three to four weeks.”
Tomato plants are already for sale. Scott is frequently on site tending to his plants, but those who want to meet him there to purchase a plant, or greens or vegetables in the coming weeks, can call him at 340-643-9893 or message Living Roots on Facebook. Scott is also accepting compost material for his on-site composting efforts.