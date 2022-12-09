V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey E. Plaskett on Thursday praised the initial passage of the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, noting that among its planned provisions are increases for service members and their families, including a proposed 4.6 percent pay raise for service members.
The bill would also require the Federal Emergency Management Agency to waive repayment requirements for those who received disaster aid because of FEMA error — as long as no fraud was involved, according to a news release.
Plaskett, a member of the House Ways and Means, Budget and Agriculture Committees, said she was pleased with the bipartisan passage of H.R. 7776, the “defense bill that benefits those in uniform and advances the American people’s national security priorities.”
The bill, she said, “reflects our enduring belief that people are the heart of America’s defense; investing in the foundation of our strengths here at home keeps us competitive abroad” that includes her amendment for the Department of Defense to “study and report to Congress on U.S. military capabilities in the Caribbean.”
“The study and report must include an assessment of the need to increase capabilities regarding counterdrug and counter-trafficking operations; combating transnational criminal organizations; disaster preparedness and response; and countering China and Russia’s malign influences in the Caribbean region,” Plaskett said.
She added that with the fiscal year 2023 NDAA, House Democrats have advanced a range of key national security priorities that are also beneficial to VI. This includes:
- Key pay increases for service members and their families, including a 4.6% pay raise for service members.
- A requirement that the Veterans Affairs Department establish the Advisory Committee on United States Outlying Areas to provide advice and guidance to the VA on matters relating to veterans residing in U.S. territories, including the Virgin Islands. Among other duties, the committee would also advise the VA on how to improve its programs and services to better serve veterans living in the territories.
- Inclusion of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, which authorizes a $1.584 million project to improve wastewater infrastructure in the V.I. to be carried out by Waste Management Authority. It also includes V.I. coastal waters in a Corps of Engineers demonstration program for detecting, preventing, treating, and eliminating harmful algal blooms such as sargassum.
- A requirement for FEMA to waive repayment requirements for those who received disaster aid because of FEMA error, as long as no fraud was involved.
- Provision of short-term mental health resources to disaster victims.
- Reauthorization of the Coral Reef Conservation program and updates and reauthorization of several National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Ocean mapping programs. It also creates a program to improve the collection and analysis of data to measure the value and impact of industries related to water-based economies in the United States.
- Establishing the Ron Dellums Memorial Fellowship to expand minority participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields in the Department of Defense.
- Authorizing $131.7 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions to help expand research efforts at HBCUs and MSIs.
- Modifying the selection process for Port Infrastructure Development Program assistance to allow the Secretary of Transportation to consider, for a noncontiguous state or territory, the geographic isolation of the state or territory the economic dependence of the state or territory on the proposed project.
“This bill represents months of hard work and compromises with colleagues on both sides of the aisle and in both chambers of Congress,” Plaskett said. “This bill must now be taken up and passed by the Senate before it gets to the President’s desk for signature into law.”