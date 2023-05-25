The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded more than $74 million in funding to the V.I. Education Department to replace St. Croix’s Alexander Henderson Elementary School, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett announced in a press release on Wednesday.
“This award is for replacement to a standard that will be integral for improving our preparedness and resiliency against natural disasters moving forward,” Plaskett said.
According to the press release, a 79,800 square-foot facility will replace the existing 67,500 square-foot school, which was badly damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
In a separate press release on Thursday, Plaskett announced that the Environmental Protection Agency had awarded $309,000 to the V.I. Planning and Natural Resources Department to monitor water quality of the territory’s beaches and protect swimmers’ health as part of the EPA’s Beach Act, which was designed to reduce the risk of disease to users of recreational waters in the United States.
“This essential funding will equip the Virgin Islands to test beach waters for illness-causing bacteria and facilitate public notification of unsafe conditions,” Plaskett said.