V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett cruised into a fifth term unopposed on Election Day with 15,559 votes or 98.76%. There were 195 write-ins or 1.24%.
The win is a bittersweet one for Plaskett, who issued a statement ahead of Election Day announcing that she would not be on the campaign trail, as her father was “gravely ill.”
Plaskett is currently serving her fourth term in Congress.
“Each election I am always excited to go to all the polls, electioneering and thanking the people of the Virgin Islands young and old for participating in one of the most sacred aspects of our democracy,” Plaskett said in a prepared statement. “Unfortunately, this year I will be unable to participate due to illness in my family. My father, Leroy Plaskett, is gravely ill and it is important that I provide support and attend to the needs of both of my parents.”
The Delegate spoke on the importance of support from family and friends, noting that while she herself will not be present on Election Day, she will still be represented by others, most notably her husband, Jonathan Small.
Indeed, Small and Plaskett’s office staff were seen out and about on Tuesday representing her at voting centers on St. Croix.
“I am grateful that my sons and daughter along with so many cousins and dear friends are with my father and family during this time,” Plaskett said. “I’m also eternally grateful that my husband, Jonathan, and the amazing members of my team will be with the voters of the Virgin Islands on Election Day.”
Plaskett also asked residents to “pray for the strength of my family and respect our privacy during this time.”