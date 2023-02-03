V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett has been named to two committees in the House of Representatives, one of which she describes as coming with “tremendous responsibility.”
Plaskett announced Monday that she was appointed as a ranking member on the House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government as well as a member of House Intelligence Committee.
“My appointment as the ranking Member of the Select Subcommittee on Weaponization as well as my assignment to the House Intelligence Committee represent the first time a member from a U.S. territory will occupy these posts,” she said.
The V.I. delegate to Congress thanked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) “for his confidence in me” in naming her to the committees.”
“It is an honor to hold such a strategic position and I am eager to start the integral work of the committees to which I have been assigned for the 118th Congress,” Plaskett said in the released statement.
The V.I. delegate said specifically was thankful for the opportunity “to serve our country and protect the integrity and soundness of our democracy as the ranking member of the Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government.”
“I am committed to doing the difficult, but necessary work of the committee with the collaboration of a stellar group of
Democratic members,” she said, adding that she and her Democrat colleagues “are grateful for the ex-officio support and guidance of Representative Jerry Nadler (NY-12) who has steered the ship so well on the Judiciary Committee.”
“Additionally, I am pleased to share that I have been selected to sit on the House Intelligence Committee, which is a tremendous responsibility,” she said of the committee charged with oversight of the U.S. Intelligence Community and the Military Intelligence Program.”