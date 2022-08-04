V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett on Tuesday announced that the Department of Human Services Head Start program is the recipient of a $42.4 million grant, during a check presentation ceremony on Tuesday.
She thanked Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez, Assistant Commissioner Carla Benjamin and Head Start Administrator Masikia Lewis “for the excellent work they do to support the children in our territory.”
“We must remain unwavering in our commitment and in our advocacy and support for our next generations,” she said near the end of the ceremony.
Later, in a released statement, Plaskett said she was “thrilled to celebrate a grant in the amount of $42.4 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the Virgin Islands Department of Human Services Head Start program.”
“This funding is for construction grants and will require zero local match to fund the construction and restoration of facilities territory-wide,” she said.
Causey-Gomez was also thrilled.
“The part that I love the best about being Commissioner is being able to serve all the populations of the Virgin Islands. We start with our little people in Head Start and our office of Child Care and we go all the way through every population,” she said. “If we don’t do this right for our children, we will not be right for our community.”
Benjamin, in remarks, said grant funds will ensure that Human Services “is able to renovate, upgrade and build new facilities so that the territory’s children are able to learn in a rich environment.”
Lewis described the grant as a “landmark amount of funding,” noting it will “help construct state of the art, mega, multi-purpose centers around our territory.”
Also present Tuesday was Office of Disaster Recovery, Adrienne Williams-Octalien.
“We here at the Office of Disaster Recovery take deep pride in rebuilding the Virgin Islands. We call it a legacy of resilience,” she said.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson established the Head Start program as an eight-week demonstration project designed to help break the cycle of poverty. The program encourages the school readiness of young children in a variety of settings, including centers, family childcare, and children’s homes. Additionally, the essential program engages key family members in positive relationships, with a focus on family well-being, and creates opportunities for participation in leadership rules, including feedback on program operations, according to the released statement.