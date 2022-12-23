V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett is mourning her father, LeRoy Alphonso Plaskett, who died Friday at age 90, a few days shy of his birthday next month.
“He passed away surrounded by family on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 90 in his New York home. We appreciate your prayers and ask for your consideration and patience as the congresswoman walks through this difficult time and supports her mother and the rest of her family,” according to a statement released by Plaskett’s office.
“My father was both my greatest supporter and toughest critic. He was a constant presence in my life along with the lives of my children and his family —brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, and his beloved home — St Croix,” Plaskett said. “His handsome face and confident athletic bearing filled any room he was in. He lived a full life and loved me and my family with a fierce commitment that I will miss dearly. Rest in peace and power, Daddy.”
According to the statement, the Plaskett patriarch was born Jan. 9, 1932, to Clifford Plaskett and Mary Stewart. An accomplished athlete in baseball and track and field, he graduated from Christiansted High School and entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He moved to New York, married his high school sweetheart, Magdalene Plaskett (née Hendricks) “and was proud to be a police officer like his father before him, as a member of the New York City Police Department for 30 years.”
“He loved fishing, hunting, food, calypso and all his ‘cousin family’,” Plaskett said in the prepared statement.
She added that “my entire family — my mother, children, sister Lesley, nieces and nephew, my Dad’s surviving sisters and his bountiful nieces and nephews say ‘thank you’ for all your prayers and well wishes.”
Funeral and interment arrangements will follow.