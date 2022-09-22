VI Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett announced Wednesday that St. Croix is closer to being designated a National Heritage Area, a measure long championed by her predecessor, after a companion measure to legislation she authored in the House, passed during the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources’s Subcommittee on National Parks.
According to Plaskett, she first introduced legislation for the St. Croix National Heritage Area Act two years ago. This year she introduced H.R.1424 to bring the NHA designation to St. Croix.
‘‘That legislation has passed the House and I am pleased that Senator Angus King introduced the Senate companion to my bill, S. 4222,” Plaskett said in a news release, following a hearing on Wednesday.
‘‘This hearing today in the Senate brings us even closer to the bill becoming law,” Plaskett said. “Our bill would designate the island of St. Croix as a National Heritage Area (NHA) site.”
The passage of the bill comes decades after former V.I. Delegate to Congress Donna Christensen, set the wheels in motion to have the island of St. Croix designated as an NHA, a fact that Plaskett acknowledged in her news release.
For nearly 20 years, Plaskett said, many individuals, community groups, and stakeholders have worked tirelessly to achieve this designation.
Christensen could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday, but she first introduced legislation in 2003 to authorize a feasibility study of the NHA designation.
According to Plaskett, the former delegate also “successfully included a congressionally-directed feasibility study in the National Heritage Areas Act.”
The U.S. Senate, in July 2005, unanimously passed legislation to conduct such a study, and Christensen said at the time “I can think of no more fitting place that should be studied for possible designation as a National Heritage Area than my home island of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.” She told The Daily News that she pitched the island to national representatives by playing up its cultural and historical achievements.
“The island of St. Croix has a long, distinguished and varied history, including being the site where Christopher Columbus first stepped onto what is now American soil,” she said then, adding that there is a significant interest in preserving the island’s natural resources, and a feasibility study would be the best way to determine, with assistance from the federal government, of how to go about it.”
A month earlier, in June 2005, Christensen discussed the idea at the annual Board of Realtors meeting on St. Thomas noting the economic development that would come as an NHA. She told realtors that such a designation would come with economic development funding and “that could greatly benefit St. Croix.”
Then, in January 2013, after it was omitted from the Omnibus Territories Act of 2013 by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Christensen said she would continue her drive to get St. Croix designated an NHA, noting she had been working on the project for a dozen years and “it’s one of my pet projects. I’m not giving up.”
Plaskett, in her Wednesday statement, said NHAs are places where natural, cultural, and historic resources combine to form a cohesive, important landscape and tell nationally important stories that celebrate virgin islanders diverse heritage.
“All Virgin Islanders and those that visit recognize the history of St. Croix lends itself to an intriguing set of themes that connect people to the distinct resources of the island and contribute to the overall heritage of our nation,” Plaskett said, adding that in September 2010, the National Park Service completed the study initiated by Christensen, and concluded that St. Croix meets the evaluation criteria for this designation.
“I thank Senator King for his support of the designation of St. Croix as a National Heritage Area. I will continue to advocate for this legislation to finish the long-standing work of my home island to utilize our spectacular natural and historic resources to spur increased, relevant and culturally appropriate economic development,” she said.