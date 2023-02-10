V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey E. Plaskett in separate statements this week announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded a $75 million grant to rebuild the Jane E. Tuitt Elementary School, a USDA increase in nutrition program funding, and being named to another House of Representatives subcommittee.
Plaskett, in a statement released earlier this week, said the Education Department has been awarded $75,565,781.07 in federal funding to go toward damages to the school done by Hurricane Maria in 2017.
“I fought to make sure that for the first time FEMA would utilize the prudent replacement standard for Virgin Islands hurricane recovery projects, meaning that this school will be built back not as it was before the storm but in a resilient manner with current industry standards,” Plaskett said in a statement released Wednesday.
A day later, the V.I. delegate to Congress touted the increase in child nutrition program funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service Division, noting in a brief statement, “I am very pleased with the announcement that USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service will increase the rates of federal funding for all child nutrition programs in the Virgin Islands to 30% above existing reimbursement rates for the contiguous United States (from 17%).”
“This announcement follows an FNS analysis of existing data on the cost of operating child nutrition programs. This increase in the federal reimbursement rate will support more nutritious meals for students in the Virgin Islands. The rate increases will take effect July 1, 2023, for school meals and the Child and Adult Care Food Program, and on January 1, 2024, for the Summer Food Service Program,” Plaskett said, adding that the Education Department “has had to struggle to meet the needs of our students, given local budgetary constraints.”
“I will continue to implore the U.S. Department of Agriculture to work with the VIDOE to meet our children’s nutrition needs. This increase is amazing news for families of school aged children of the Virgin Islands,” she said.
On Friday, Plaskett’s office announced that she had been appointed to a second subcommittee in the House of Representatives.
“The Subcommittee on National Intelligence Enterprise, on which I will serve as Democratic Ranking Member, has legislative and oversight responsibilities over programs and policies of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the intelligence components of non-military federal agencies including the Department of Justice, the Department of Energy, the Department of State, and the Department of Homeland Security,”Plaskett said, adding that she and her Democratic colleagues “look forward to putting people over politics, working to lower costs, create better paying jobs, and make our communities safer by working with whomever to support and advocate for everyday Americans.”
According to Plaskett, the Intelligence Committee is charged with oversight of the Intelligence Community of the U.S. Government as well as the Military Intelligence Program and “serves a vital function for our nation as the eyes and ears of the Congress and in monitoring and overseeing the activities of the Intelligence Community to properly maintain our national security.”