Two men were arrested Sunday after police said they were found driving around with a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Curtis Bernard and Leon Thomas were both jailed with bail set at $50,000, and they appeared in court for their advice-of-rights hearings Monday.
Bernard was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, while Thomas was charged with unauthorized possession of ammunition.
The arrest occurred Sunday afternoon at around 1:35 p.m. when police on patrol saw a black BMW traveling on Melvin Evans Highway, which the officer recognized “as a vehicle involved in a burglary incident,” according to the fact sheet.
Officers also checked the registration and found the license plate did not match the car, so they conducted a traffic stop and interviewed the driver, Thomas, and his passenger, Bernard.
Thomas said the vehicle was not registered or insured, and “he admitted to affixing a license plate that does not belong to his vehicle to avoid being stopped by the police,” according to the fact sheet.
Police informed him they would impound the vehicle after conducting a search, and found a black “sawed-off” shotgun leaning on the front passenger side front seat with the barrel resting on the floorboard, according to the fact sheet.
Bernard claimed ownership of the gun and said he’d “just bought it from a guy up the road,” but does not have a license to possess a firearm, police said.
Police began to search a backpack found in the trunk, which Thomas said contained his tools for work. Thomas found a plastic box containing 49 .22 caliber rounds “and several bags of jewelry” in the backpack, and Thomas then said the backpack “does not belong to me,” and Bernard had put the ammunition into it, according to the fact sheet.
Police identified the weapon as a “rusted, black, 12-gauge, sawn-off shotgun (Revelation Mossberg R310AB), with white tape wrapped around the grip” and three live rounds in the ammunition tube.
In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. lowered bail for Thomas to $5,500 and said he may post 10% in cash in order to be released.
Thomas has no prior criminal history, and while Bernard has a previous felony conviction, Morris noted that it occurred 10 years ago. Morris kept bail at $50,000 for Bernard but said he may post $2,500 cash.