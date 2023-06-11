Back-to-back shootings claimed the lives of two teenagers over the weekend, one on St. Thomas and the other on St. Croix.
According to a news release from V.I. Police, a concerned citizen notified 911 shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday of an unresponsive male found in a vehicle in the Mount Pleasant area of Frederiksted. Emergency responders found no signs of life upon arriving at the scene. The victim was shot multiple times in the upper body and succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the next of kin identified the victim as 16-year-old Amon Walcott.
The incident came less than 24 hours after police said via news release that another 16-year-old, Leroy CorneliusJr., “was shot inside Gottlieb’s Quickway service center” on St. Thomas.
“Investigation revealed that the male was shot at least once to the upper body,” V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said the news release.
Police and emergency medical technicians responding to a 911 call pronounced Cornelius, a rising rap entertainer who goes by the stage name “Big Steelo,” dead at 9:50 p.m. Friday night.
Acting Police Commissioner Mario Brooks condemned the killings saying in a prepared statement that the “heinous” crimes have no place in our community.
“The loss of any life is a tragedy, but it is especially gut-wrenching and heartbreaking when it happens to someone so young with their whole life ahead of them,” he said. “We implore our community to come together and support one another during this difficult time. Our silence only allows these senseless acts of violence to continue, and it is up to each and every one of us to take a stand and do our part to keep our community safe.”
In the wake of the two killings, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention held a “Stop the Violence” march on St. Thomas on Sunday.
At-large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr., who participated in the march, expressed his condolences for the families of the victims and called on his colleagues in the Legislature as well as local and federal law enforcement to help stem the tide of gun violence in the territory.
“Parents shouldn’t be burying their kids, and yet this is becoming an all too familiar story in our territory,” he said in the statement. “The number of gun related deaths continue to rise in the Virgin Islands, and we must develop and implement aggressive strategies that take illegal weapons out of our communities.”
The killings mark the 10th in each district, and the 20th territorywide.
The last homicide occurred on May 21 on St. Croix when Robinson Ramirez Robles, 29, was shot and killed ion Prince Street, Christiansted near a nightclub. That same day, 24-year-old Jamari N. Gardner was shot and killed in the Mutual Homes housing community. No arrests have been made in either cases.
Police are asking anyone with information about recent killings and any other unsolved homicides to contact V.I. Police by calling 911 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477. Information on Walcott’s killing can also be called in to the Criminal Investigation Bureau tip line at (340) 778-4850, and information about Cornelius’ killing can be directed to the V.I. Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449.