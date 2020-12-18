A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting in a St. Croix neighborhood. Police also are seeking a 37-year-old man said to be an accomplice.
Michelle Wakefield of Estate Concordia was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with first-degree reckless endangerment, discharging or aiming a firearm, carrying of firearms openly or concealed, third-degree assault, possession of ammunition and third degree false reporting, V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said in a released statement.
“Wakefield and her boyfriend, 37-year-old Tony Elizee, are accused discharging a firearm at individuals in the Mt. Pleasant West neighborhood, which resulted in damages to homes,” he said, adding there is a warrant out for Elizee’s arrest.
Bail for Wakefield was set at $100,000, and unable to post, she was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
Police urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elizee to call 911, the crime tip line at V.I. Police at 340-778-4950, or the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477.