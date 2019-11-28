St. Croix
Charged: Unauthorized possession of a firearm
Police arrested Marchenri Constable, 27, of Estate Castle Burke at 11:51 p.m. Nov. 14 and charged him with unauthorized possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: Disturbing and delaying an officer
Police arrested Jamil Krigger, 19, of Strawberry at 1:20 p.m. Nov. 17 and charged him with disturbing and delaying an officer performing duties.
According to police, Krigger was arrested for failing to stop after being ordered to do so numerous times during a traffic stop. He also did not have a valid Virgin Islands driver’s license, police reported. Bail was set at $1,000.
Charged: Unauthorized possession of a firearm
Police arrested Omar Al-Najjar, 22, of Estate Concordia at 3:17 a.m. Nov. 17 and charged him with unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Police said Al-Najjar was arrested after causing an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol. An unregistered firearm and marijuana were found in his vehicle, according to police. Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: Possession of a dangerous weapon
Police arrested Joseph Ventura, 28, of Williams Delight at 5 a.m. Nov. 19 and charged him with possession of a dangerous weapon. Bail was set at $10,000.
