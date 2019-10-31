St. Thomas

Incidents reported on the police blotter include:

Charged: Possession of unlicensed firearm

Jameeer Advani, 23, of Estate Bakkeroe was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 20 and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm in an incident on Veterans Drive.

Bail was set at $25,000.

Charged: DUI

Olga Rosaao, 48, of Estate Lerkenlund was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Oct. 18 and charged with DUI, negligent driving, illegal blood alcohol content in an incident that occurred on Veterans Drive.

Bail was set at $500.

Charged: Assault

Shamoy Stevens, 21, of Estate Thomas was arrested at noon Oct. 18 and charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence in an incident that occurred in Estate Thomas. No bail was set per the territory’s domestic violence statute.

Charged: Possession of an unlicensed firearm

Eugene Williams Jr., 37, of Domini Gade was arrested at 5:39 a.m. Oct. 22 and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm in an incident on Norsidevei Gade. Bail was set at $50,000.

Charged: Larceny

Henry Richards Jr., 38, of Anna’s Retreat was arrested on a Superior Court warrant at 8 a.m. Oct. 24 and charged with grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretense in a March 6 incident in Dorothea. Bail was set at $35,000.

Charged: Possession of an unlicensed firearm

Alan Sprauve, 20, of Estate Honduras, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Oct. 24 and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm in an incident that occurred on Edward Wilmot Blyden Road.

Bail was set at $50,000.