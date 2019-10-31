St. Thomas
Incidents reported on the police blotter include:
Charged: Possession of unlicensed firearm
Jameeer Advani, 23, of Estate Bakkeroe was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 20 and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm in an incident on Veterans Drive.
Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: DUI
Olga Rosaao, 48, of Estate Lerkenlund was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Oct. 18 and charged with DUI, negligent driving, illegal blood alcohol content in an incident that occurred on Veterans Drive.
Bail was set at $500.
Charged: Assault
Shamoy Stevens, 21, of Estate Thomas was arrested at noon Oct. 18 and charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence in an incident that occurred in Estate Thomas. No bail was set per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
Charged: Possession of an unlicensed firearm
Eugene Williams Jr., 37, of Domini Gade was arrested at 5:39 a.m. Oct. 22 and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm in an incident on Norsidevei Gade. Bail was set at $50,000.
Charged: Larceny
Henry Richards Jr., 38, of Anna’s Retreat was arrested on a Superior Court warrant at 8 a.m. Oct. 24 and charged with grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretense in a March 6 incident in Dorothea. Bail was set at $35,000.
Charged: Possession of an unlicensed firearm
Alan Sprauve, 20, of Estate Honduras, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Oct. 24 and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm in an incident that occurred on Edward Wilmot Blyden Road.
Bail was set at $50,000.
