TORTOLA — Officers with the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force were kept busy over the weekend investigating a vehicular death on Tortola, and reports of a capsized boat in waters off Virgin Gorda where one man was rescued, and two others are presumed dead.
Police said Brenda Belle, no age given, died on the scene Saturday night after a vehicle slammed into her at a Purcell Estate parking lot near One Mart Supermarket.
Details surrounding the fatal accident are sketchy, but reports are that she was purchasing food at a mobile van when she was struck by the driver who lost control of the vehicle.
A video circulating on social media showed the woman’s body, covered by a sheet, near a building in the area, and the Jeep Liberty charged, but the social media post badly damaged with its bumper detached.
It’s unclear whether speed was a factor in the incident or whether the driver will be charged. Police spokesperson Diane Drayton could not immediatley be reached for comment on Sunday.
Residents, however, have long complained of speeding drivers, including scooter operators, who continue to speed along narrow roads on Tortola.
Also Saturday, BVI police rescued one of three men said to have been on board a boat that capsized earlier in the week between St. Maarten and the British Virgin Islands.
“Police can confirm that one man is in serious but stable condition after being rescued from a drifting overturned vessel south of Virgin Gorda today,” Drayton said in a statement issued on Saturday afternoon.
Drayton said the rescued man reported to police that the boat overturned “sometime on Tuesday.”
“The two others aboard the vessel are missing. All three are believed to be residents of St. Maarten. No other information is available at this time,” she said.