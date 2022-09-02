V.I. Police on Thursday said the Charlotte Amalie High School campus was placed on lockdown for nearly two hours after the 911 Emergency Call Center reported an “active shooter threat” based on an online post.
According to Glen Dratte, V.I. Police Department communications director, police officers “responded and secured the perimeter while the school monitors checked the classrooms [and] campus.”
“The school was placed on lockdown from 8 to 9:30 a.m.,” Dratte said, before an all-clear was given.
Police did not say how the 911 center learned of the online post, or whether they had determined its origin.
The investigation is ongoing.