V.I. Police are investigating a bomb scare at Superior Court on St. Croix that led to the evacuation of employees and forced investigators to block access on nearby roadways for about an hour on Friday.
According to a V.I. Police statement issued after 9 p.m. Friday night, the incident occurred hours earlier, around 9:54 a.m. that morning.
The Superior Court “was evacuated due to a call regarding a bomb threat. It was unknown the nature of the call or the type of explosive device on the premises,” according to the release, which noted that westbound traffic was blocked from the intersection near Central High School on Centerline Road as well as eastbound traffic from Castle Burke and the entrance to Aureo Diaz Housing Community.
“Officers along with the bomb dog made an assessment of the building and the parking lot and gave an all-clear at 11:53 a.m., with negative findings of any explosive device on the grounds,” the release stated.
During the assessment, “all students and staff at Central High School were safe and sheltered in place,” Education Department of Education spokesperson Cynthia Graham said.
“Once the all-clear was given, Ms. Graham assured the public that, all students and staff were safe at Central High School and the school remained in session,” according to the V.I. Police statement.
Ryan Nugent, spokesperson for the Human Services Department, also issued a statement as the bomb threat, “affected a nearby Head Start in Kinsghill,” police said.
At the time, the statement noted that “The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services wishes to assure the public, especially Head Start parents that all Head Start classrooms across the territory are operating as normal with no elevated disaster risk concerns. While emergency responders were implementing their protocols our Kingshill classrooms, which are nearest the area of concern were evacuated until all clear was declared. Head Start students and staff are safe.”
V.I. Police thanked residents and motorists for their cooperation, and urged anyone with information regarding the incident, to call 911, or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.