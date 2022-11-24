V.I. Police on Wednesday said that a couple that was residing in Florida has been arrested via warrant and extradited to St. Croix to face charges in connection with a July homicide.
Jonathan Rivera and N’zinger Makeda Williams, no age listed, were returned to the Virgin Islands on Wednesday, following the arrest on Nov. 3.
According to a V.I. Police statement, the couple was arrested at 5 p.m. that day by the Polk County Sheriff Department in Florida upon request from its Criminal Investigations Bureau after securing an arrest warrant.
According to the statement, Rivera is charged with first degree murder and Williams is charged as an “accessory after the fact for her role in helping him get away with murder.”
The case began on July 6, with the killing of 28-year-old Jah Marley Christopher Alfred, according to the statement.
“This homicide occurred on the Williams Delight turf after Mr. Alfred and Mr. Rivera got into a verbal altercation and as a result Mr. Rivera ran down Mr. Alfred and shot him multiple times and he succumbed to his injuries,” V.I. Police said.
Both Rivera and Williams “signed waivers of extradition and were brought back to the territory on November 22, 2022.”
Bail for Rivera was set at $1 million. Williams’ bail was set at $500,000.
Both were unable to post bond and were remanded into the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending and advice-of-rights hearing.