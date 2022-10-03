V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect or suspects in a shooting at the Paradise Mills housing community on St. Croix that left one dead.
Deshawn Huggins, 31, was pronounced dead by an emergency room physician at Luis Hospital after he sustained a gunshot wound to the torso, V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said in the statement.
According to Dratte, officers responded to Paradise Mills around 10 p.m. on Friday, after 911 operators received calls from citizens who reported on the gunshot victim.
“Units from Wilbur H. Francis command were dispatched to Paradise Mills and directed by residents to a gunshot victim lying in the grass near building one,” Dratte said, referencing the police station in Frederiksted. “Officers observed a black male in dark clothing and a dark stocking cap on his head lying face down in the grass.”
Dratte added that EMTs were present “and applied life-saving services before transporting the victim to JFL where he was pronounced dead.”
Huggins’ killing marks the 27th homicide on St. Croix to date. The last killing on the island occurred on Sept. 16 when 19-year-old Emerson Nicholas was found dead from gunshot wounds to the head near Palm Court Harbor View housing community. His killing remains unsolved.
Police urged anyone with information on Huggins’ killing and any other unsolved homicides to call 911 or the anonymous tip line 800-222-8477
Motorcycle crash
On St. Thomas, police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident near Frenchtown that left the male operator dead. Police are withholding the man’s identity pending notification of next of kin.
According to Dratte, at 5:29 p.m. Saturday “a call came in to 911 reporting a motorcycle collision.”
“Preliminary investigation revealed a male individual lost control of his motorcycle, striking an object and was ejected from his motorcycle. The motorcycle then struck a vehicle, then caught on fire. The male individual expired on [the] scene,” Dratte wrote via email.